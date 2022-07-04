Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Collector rates in Mohali hiked by up to 76%
chandigarh news

Collector rates in Mohali hiked by up to 76%

New collector rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties in Mohali district to come into effect from July 4
The new collector rates, applicable from July 4, are set to multiply the already hefty stamp duty on properties by lakhs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The new collector rates, applicable from July 4, are set to multiply the already hefty stamp duty on properties by lakhs. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

In a blow to Mohali’s real estate market, already hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration has increased the collector rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties by 42% to 76% depending upon the locality for 2022.

The new rates, applicable from July 4, are set to multiply the already hefty stamp duty on properties by lakhs. The revision in rates comes after a 35% hike in 2021 as well that had helped the administration rake in almost double the stamp duty compared to 2020.

Besides, the administration has also increased the construction charges from 700 to 2,000 per square yard.

Stamp duty, calculated through the collector rate (also known as circle rate) or property’s consideration value, whichever is higher, is levied on every property registered with the sub-registrar’s office. For a male owner, the stamp duty is 8% of the property’s collector rate depending on the total area, 6% for a female owner and 7% in case of joint ownership.

With the collector rates revised, now if a male owner wants to get a 500 square yards plot registered, he will have to shell out a minimum 12 lakh as stamp duty instead of the earlier 8.80 lakh, when the collector rate was 22,000 (see box). The detailed revised rate list is also available on www.sasnagar.nic.in.

The administration has also increased the construction charges from ₹700 to ₹2,000 per square yard (HT)
The administration has also increased the construction charges from ₹700 to ₹2,000 per square yard (HT)

The consideration value is the amount involved in any sale transaction agreed between the buyer and seller.

Reacting to the hike, former chairman of the Mohali Property Consultants’ Association (MPCA), Shailander Anand said, “The administration’s decision to increase the collector rates is quite ill-timed, as the real estate market has just started to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The hiked rates will further slow down the realty market in the district where the rates were already relatively quite high.”

Notably, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had conducted its last e-auction of properties only six months ago in December 2021. Even then, the authority had managed to sell only nine of the 21 properties on offer, with no bidders coming forward for eight booths and SCOs, two commercial sites in Sector 68, and a hospital and school site.

District revenue officer Pradeep Singh Bains said, “The collector rates are increased annually in line with the market prices of the properties that change from time to time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

  • West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (PTI Photo)

    Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities

    The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.

  • Under the orders of the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of restoring Neela Hauz, a large pond in south Delhi. By March 2013, it is scheduled to complete the work that involves removing weed and hyacinth infestation, dredging, planting local trees and shrubs and constructing walking tracks. (Photo by Arun Sharma/Hindustan Times)

    Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge

    In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

  • The Delhi government has introduced several curriculum over the past few years.

    Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact

    The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out