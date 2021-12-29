Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
College principal suspended over sexual harassment charges in Himachal

Officiating principal of Government College, Seema (Rohru), Himachal, Brajesh Chauhan, has been suspended; he was booked for sexual harassment and stalking under Sections 354-A and 354-D of IPC on Dec 24
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The education department has put officiating principal of Government College, Seema (Rohru), Brajesh Chauhan, who is accused of vulgar talk with a girl student, under suspension and disciplinary action has been initiated against him.

An order to this effect was issued by the secretary (education) Rajeev Sharma. The accused was booked for sexual harassment and stalking under Sections 354-A and 354-D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on December 24 after the victim and the college’s women cell lodged FIR against him at the Rohru police station.

The police said the victim had approached the officiating principal for filling a scholarship form. The principal asked her to call him on his mobile phone. When she rang him up, the accused started vulgar talk and also made an objectionable comment against the woman staff. She recorded the conversation and filed a complaint to the women’s cell of the college.

Director higher education Amarjeet Kumar Sharma said the department had several verbal complaints against the principal in the past too.

Meanwhile, the accused has been granted bail by the high court and told to appear before the investigating officer.

‘Curb violence on campuses’

The higher education department has asked the school and college principals to curb violence by students on their campuses.

The director, higher education, Amarjeet Kumar Sharma has issued a memo to the school and college authorities in this regard.

Sharma said several incidents of violence involving school and college students have been reported in the recent days which was vitiating the academic atmosphere in the educational institutions.

He said the college and school administrations were not submitting the action-taken report in such cases to the directorate.

Thus the authorities have been directed to activate the discipline committee their respective institutions and take strict action against the defaulting students as per norms, he said.

The school and college administration will also take immediate steps for counselling of the students with the help of the Parent-Teacher Association to maintain discipline so that incidents of violence are not repeated.

