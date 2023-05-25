Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student’s finger slashed in attack by college mate at Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 25, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The victim, Lalit Kumar, a resident of Nanakpur, and the accused, Ashish Pandit, are both students of Chitkara University, Baddi, said Pinjore police

A 22-year-old youth’s finger was slashed after he was attacked by his college mate with a sharp-edged weapon over an old rivalry in Pinjore’s Nanakpur area on Tuesday.

Pinjore police have booked Ashish and Maninder under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act following Lalit's statement.
The victim, Lalit Kumar, a resident of Nanakpur, and the accused, Ashish Pandit, are both students of Chitkara University, Baddi, said police.

Lalit told the police that a few days back, he had a fight with Ashish and Irfan on the university campus, following which he was booked for assault at the Barotiwala police station in Solan. He had subsequently received anticipatory bail from a Solan court.

He said on Tuesday, he was returning to Pinjore after joining investigation at Barotiwala police station. As he reached Madawala in Nanakpur, a Maruti Suzuki Alto hit his motorcycle, causing him to fall on the road.

Ashish soon arrived on a motorcycle, without a number plate, and started attacking him with a gandasa. As he tried to save himself, one of his fingers was slashed. Ashish’s accomplice Maninder pulled out a pistol and threatened to kill him, before the duo fled with their vehicles. They also attacked a woman who intervened to save him, said Lalit.

The attack left Lalit unconscious. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he remains under treatment. The victim sustained six different injuries, including three caused by a sharp-edged weapon, said police.

They have booked Ashish and Maninder under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act following Lalit’s statement. Efforts are underway to nab them.

