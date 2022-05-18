Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Longewala battle, dead
chandigarh news

Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Longewala battle, dead

Colonel Dharamvir’s role in the 1997 blockbuster “Border” based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna
Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram.
Published on May 18, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByAsian News International

Gurugram : Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram.

He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 94.

His role in the 1997 blockbuster “Border” based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna.

Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. During a border patrol on December 4 from Longewala post, he heard sound of Pakistani tanks moving towards India and alerted his seniors. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.

He had said in an interview that only 20 to 22 Indian jawans were there at the border post and they kept the Pak army occupied for the night. They got help from the IAF in the morning.

