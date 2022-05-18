Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Longewala battle, dead
Gurugram : Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram.
He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 94.
His role in the 1997 blockbuster “Border” based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna.
Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. During a border patrol on December 4 from Longewala post, he heard sound of Pakistani tanks moving towards India and alerted his seniors. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.
He had said in an interview that only 20 to 22 Indian jawans were there at the border post and they kept the Pak army occupied for the night. They got help from the IAF in the morning.
Omission of lesson on Bhagat Singh from K’taka textbook insult to martyr: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka over reports about removal of a lesson on Bhagat Singh from a school textbook, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it's an insult to the sacrifice made by the iconic freedom fighter, and demanded a roll back of the decision.
Protesting farmers left high and dry as CM flies to Delhi
Chandigarh : Scores of farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a common platform of different farm bodies, on Tuesday laid a siege to a key road leading to Chandigarh from Mohali as they were not allowed march towards the official residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. The farmers were left high and dry in the scorching heat after the CM reportedly flew to Delhi without meeting them.
Commuters hassled as brick kiln workers’ protest on Ferozepur-Fazilka highway enters Day 4
The road blockade by brick kiln workers on Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway, in Jalalabad of Fazilka district, entered the fourth day on Tuesday even as commuters on the stretch continued to face hassles. The leader of the protesting workers, Teja Singh, said, “Brick kiln owners have been paying us less than the wages fixed by the government. For every 1,000 bricks, we are paid merely ₹500 while the rate fixed by the government is ₹820.”
Day after 23-year-old’s murder in Samrala, six Nihangs arrested
A day after a 23-year-old man from Samrala town succumbed to The victim, Avtar Singh, 23's injuries after allegedly being “tortured to death”, police arrested six Nihangs on Tuesday. Police said the accused were trying to flee Samrala when they were nabbed. Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh Laddi and Kalbir Singh of Manjali Kalan village, Harpreet Singh and Gurdewak Singh of Kullewal, Balwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Kamaljit Singh Goldy of Utala village.
Rains bring concerns of faulty drainage system in Bengaluru
At the heart of Bengaluru flooding problem is a dysfunctional stormwater drain, which according to an audit has been reduced by over 50% in the past decade. The city has a system, which uses stormwater drains and lakes to keep the city from flooding. Bengaluru also lost a large number of lakes over the years. Once lush with ample water bodies in and around the city, Bengaluru had close to 261 lakes in 1961.
