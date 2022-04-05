Coloniser, wife booked for 76.35 lakh immigration fraud in Mohali

Police have registered yet another cheating case against coloniser Devinder Gill, his wife Krispy Khaira, and their aides Sonam and Vivek Sharma following 19 complaints of immigration fraud against them.

The complainants alleged that the four accused, through their firm, School of International Studies, Phase 1, Mohali, took ₹76.35 lakh from them for sending them to Australia. But neither fulfilled the deal nor returned the money.

According to police, Devinder is already behind the bars in connection with another case of immigration fraud, whereas Krispy, who is also accused of multiple immigration frauds, Sonam and Vivek are absconding.

In their complaint, filed to the additional director general of police, NRI wing, Mohali, the 19 victims said the accused lured them by claiming to have affiliation with universities in various states of Australia and a licence to operate, while both claims turned out to be false. The complainants hail from various parts of Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

