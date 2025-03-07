Colony regularisation, infra upgrades to come up at Panchkula MC’s budget meet

With a House meeting scheduled for March 10, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has unveiled an ambitious agenda focused on regularising unauthorised colonies and significantly upgrading the city’s infrastructure. The proposals aim to address long-standing issues and enhance public services across the city. The agenda includes a proposal to allot one-marla plots to residents of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Khadak Mangoli, and Gandhi Colony at 2004 collector rates under the 20-year government policy. (HT File Photo)

The agenda includes a proposal to allot one-marla plots to residents of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Khadak Mangoli, and Gandhi Colony at 2004 collector rates under the 20-year government policy. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal stated that residents living in these colonies for over 20 years should be given plots, while others may be relocated. The MC will also seek to free Manav Colony near Saketri from acquisition and provide it with basic amenities. Similarly, houses built on forest land in Bir-Ghaggar village will also be considered for regularisation, with an alternative land proposal for the forest department in Chandimandir.

The corporation will propose taking over the maintenance of Ashiana Housing Societies in Sectors 20, 26, 28, and Abheypur, currently under Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). A proposal will be made to transfer 100 acres in Chandimandir for the development of an education city or university. The lease for Nandishala in Kot village will be extended for 10 years, with an additional 5-acre land allocation.

The proposal includes deploying ambulances with drivers in every ward and funeral vans at five community centres for better public convenience. The civic body plans to purchase advanced road maintenance machines, renovate public toilets with pink toilets for women, and install sanitary pad vending machines.

The MC also proposes to auction five 2-acre plots in Chandimandir for adventure sports, cultural programmes, and food courts. The corporation plans to set up food stalls across the city with a ₹30,000 monthly rental. Vendors failing to obtain proper licences will face penalties. A fresh survey will be conducted to restructure vending zones.

Action against illegal mining

The MC has suggested immediate action against unauthorised mining in Sudarshanpur, Jalouli, Alipur, Naggal, Kot, and Dabkauri villages, where excavation has exceeded permitted limits.

A proposal will be discussed to name a road in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, after former Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and rename Nada Sahib village in Sector 23. A CNG/biogas plant will be set up to process wet waste in Panchkula. To curb crime and public nuisance, the MC has suggested that liquor shops close by 12am. Any unauthorised liquor shop will be immediately shut down.

Other agendas

Some ther proposals to be discussed in the meeting include installation of smart street lights along the road from Sector 6-7 to Sector 11-14, expediting sewerage work in 12 villages under the AMRUT scheme, renovation of the Chhath Puja Ghat, and building community centres in Sector 9 and villages like Billa, Jaloli and Behar. Also, a penalty of ₹500 on residents wasting water by washing vehicles on roads has been proposed.