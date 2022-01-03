Commando cremated with full military honours in Lehragaga

SANGRUR: Constable Varinder Singh, 25, a commando of the CRPF’s CoBRA unit, was cremated with full military honours in Lehragaga town of Sangrur district on Sunday. Singh was killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir, Lehra former MLA Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal, besides CRPF IG Moolchand Pawar attended the cremation. The markets remained closed as a respect to the brave heart.

Varinder was recruited in the CRPF in 2017 and after training in Odisha, he went to Madhya Pradesh and he was currently on duty with a team of the 208th CoBRA unit.

Bhattal said that the state government will construct a chowk at the entry point of the town and Varinder’s statue will be installed there. She added that the Lehra-Nadampur road will be named after him and the government will give ex gratia and other facilities for the next of kin as per law.

