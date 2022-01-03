Commissioner of police of Ludhiana reviews security at District court complex ahead of reopening

The commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, accompanied by senior police and judicial officers, on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements in the District Courts Complex ahead of its January 4 reopening.

Bhullar said a thorough review of the security arrangements had been carried out in view of the December 23 blast at the court complex.

He said the authorities reviewed all of the complex’s entry points, while also sealing any unofficial entrances, before giving assurances to lawyers, judicial officers and residents that the police was keeping a close tab on the security of not only the court complex but all areas falling under their jurisdiction.

Notably, the passage and the main entrance of the regional transport office (RTO), which led to the district court complex, had already been sealed on December 27.

The door was primarily used to present persons facing trial under Sections 107 (which pertains to the powers vested with an executive magistrate who may order detaining a person, he thinks, could commit a breach of peace or disturb the public tranquillity), and 151 (prevention of commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A notice was pasted on the wall redirecting litigants to appear from the main door of the police commissioner’s office. The door leading from the district excise and taxation department towards the district court complex was also sealed. It was primarily used by excise and taxation lawyers.

On December 29, all passages leading to the police commissioner’s office from the deputy commissioner’s office were also sealed.

The public has been directed to only use the main entrance of the deputy commissioner’s office, where a door frame metal detector has been installed. Similar security arrangements have been made at the entrance of the district court complex.