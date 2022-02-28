Committed to boosting farmers’ income: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said they will take strict action against those involved in selling adulterated milk.

Interacting with reporters in Bhiwani on the final day of a cattle fair, Khattar said the government will double the budget to purchase medicine for animals and provide the same at government animal hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are also committed to increasing farmers’ income by engaging them in animal husbandry and fishery activities,” he added.

On a question regarding Indian students stranded in Ukraine, Khattar said the Indian government was making all efforts to evacuate the students and others stuck in the war-hit country.

“The Union government will also take some initiatives to reduce the fee of medical courses so that students can pursue their education in India. The Haryana government is also closely monitoring the situation,” the CM said.

Khattar also said that he will order a special girdawari to assess the crop loss in the state.