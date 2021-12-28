Committed to increase farmers’ income, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is committed to increase the income of farmers and many initiatives have been taken in this direction.

He said the state government is also making efforts for expansion of mandis and the government is striving to expand the mandis by strengthening proper processing technology and infrastructure while maintaining diversification in the agriculture sector.

Khattar urged the farmers to adopt crop diversification and shift to fruits, flowers and vegetables instead of paddy. “Groundwater is available in limited quantity and to save it, we should leave paddy cultivation, grow other crops and take advantage of the schemes launched for crop diversification,” he added.

He said the agricultural sector has seen rapid progress in terms of fruits and vegetables, dairy production and fisheries.

Earlier, the chief minister had inaugurated an integrated pack house-cum-crop cluster centre at Taraori in Karnal district set up at a cost of about ₹5.50 crore by a group of farmers and a subsidy of ₹4 crore was paid by the government.

Khattar said this pack house will play an important role in promoting agricultural diversification and help in achieving the aim of the Haryana government of doubling the income of farmers.

This is the seventh pack house of Haryana and 50 more pack houses and crop cluster centres will be established in state to increase income of farmers.

Besides this, the pack houses will also serve as an employment opportunity for workers, Khattar added.

The chief minister said the pack house has facilities for washing, sorting, cleaning, packing and cold storage of vegetables so that they can be kept safe for a long time. This will increase income of the farmers and labourers working in the fields.

Accompanied by state agriculture minister JP Dalal, the chief minister launched the Haryana Pragatisheel Kisan Samman Yojana and the reclamation of waterlogged and saline soil portal. Farmers can register themselves on it and avail benefits, he said.

On a question regarding the formation of a political outfit by the members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Khattar said the move has exposed their political ambitions.

“We had already announced that they had political motives behind the agitation and now, their desires are out in the open. Farmers will never accept them,” he added.