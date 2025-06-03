Community centre booking ‘scam’: Chandigarh mayor transfers staff, seeks probe

A day after the Chandigarh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged a ₹100-crore scam in the booking of community centres meant to be available for free for the economically weaker sections (EWS), city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla asked the municipal commissioner to initiate a formal vigilance inquiry into the matter. On Sunday, AAP party leaders had accused a nexus of middlemen, fake councillor endorsements and municipal staff of manipulating the booking process to illegally charge poor families between ₹ 26,000 and ₹ 55,000 per booking. (HT)

The mayor also transferred all staff working in the booking branch of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The issue is expected to rock the MC House meeting on Tuesday.

The mayor said the investigation was aimed at uncovering any irregularities, negligence or misconduct by the staff, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken based on the findings.

The mayor stated that the move was essential to ensure transparency and improve the efficiency of the department, while also restoring public confidence and upholding administrative standards.

The mayor assured that booking services will continue without disruption under the supervision of newly deputed staff.

Vikrant A Tanwar, media in-charge of AAP, Chandigarh, had alleged that the booking process—meant to be free for EWS applicants—was hijacked by impersonators using forged documents, fake councillor stamps and falsified signatures.