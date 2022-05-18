Commuters hassled as brick kiln workers’ protest on Ferozepur-Fazilka highway enters Day 4

The road blockade by brick kiln workers on Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway, in Jalalabad of Fazilka district, entered the fourth day on Tuesday even as commuters on the stretch continued to face hassles.

The workers have been protesting against the alleged economical exploitation by brick kiln owners.

Teja Singh, the leader of the protesting workers, said, “Brick kiln owners have been paying us less than the wages fixed by the government. For every 1,000 bricks, we are paid merely ₹500 while the rate fixed by the government is ₹820.”

He further said that the union had submitted a representation with the local sub-divisional magistrate two months ago, but to no avail.

An official privy to the matter said that most brick kiln owners have an agreement with the government to pay about 25-30% less than the fixed wage as bricks are now prepared through a semi-automatic mechanical system where manual work is less. “It’s a statewide practice,” the official claimed.

The official further said that after the workers complained, inspections were carried out at brick kilns and seven owners were fined and the licence of one owner was cancelled.

Inconvenience for commuters

Meanwhile commuters on the Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway have been grappling with increased commute time since Saturday when the protest had started. They say crossing the stretch takes time 60 minutes against the usual 40 minutes.

When contacted, Fazilka deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, who along with senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, met the protesters on Monday, said, “The brick kiln workers were asked to submit their claims in written to the labour department so that legal procedure can be adopted to have their dues recovered, if any, but they did not pay any heed to it. We will resolve the matter soon.”

He further said, “We are diverting traffic from Guruharsahai while local commuters are taking a detour from nearby villages to reach their destination.”