Commuters hassled as brick kiln workers’ protest on Ferozepur-Fazilka highway enters Day 4
The road blockade by brick kiln workers on Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway, in Jalalabad of Fazilka district, entered the fourth day on Tuesday even as commuters on the stretch continued to face hassles.
The workers have been protesting against the alleged economical exploitation by brick kiln owners.
Teja Singh, the leader of the protesting workers, said, “Brick kiln owners have been paying us less than the wages fixed by the government. For every 1,000 bricks, we are paid merely ₹500 while the rate fixed by the government is ₹820.”
He further said that the union had submitted a representation with the local sub-divisional magistrate two months ago, but to no avail.
An official privy to the matter said that most brick kiln owners have an agreement with the government to pay about 25-30% less than the fixed wage as bricks are now prepared through a semi-automatic mechanical system where manual work is less. “It’s a statewide practice,” the official claimed.
The official further said that after the workers complained, inspections were carried out at brick kilns and seven owners were fined and the licence of one owner was cancelled.
Inconvenience for commuters
Meanwhile commuters on the Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway have been grappling with increased commute time since Saturday when the protest had started. They say crossing the stretch takes time 60 minutes against the usual 40 minutes.
When contacted, Fazilka deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, who along with senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, met the protesters on Monday, said, “The brick kiln workers were asked to submit their claims in written to the labour department so that legal procedure can be adopted to have their dues recovered, if any, but they did not pay any heed to it. We will resolve the matter soon.”
He further said, “We are diverting traffic from Guruharsahai while local commuters are taking a detour from nearby villages to reach their destination.”
-
Protesting farmers left high and dry as CM flies to Delhi
Chandigarh : Scores of farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a common platform of different farm bodies, on Tuesday laid a siege to a key road leading to Chandigarh from Mohali as they were not allowed march towards the official residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. The farmers were left high and dry in the scorching heat after the CM reportedly flew to Delhi without meeting them.
-
Day after 23-year-old’s murder in Samrala, six Nihangs arrested
A day after a 23-year-old man from Samrala town succumbed to The victim, Avtar Singh, 23's injuries after allegedly being “tortured to death”, police arrested six Nihangs on Tuesday. Police said the accused were trying to flee Samrala when they were nabbed. Those arrested have been identified as Hardeep Singh Laddi and Kalbir Singh of Manjali Kalan village, Harpreet Singh and Gurdewak Singh of Kullewal, Balwinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib and Kamaljit Singh Goldy of Utala village.
-
Rains bring concerns of faulty drainage system in Bengaluru
At the heart of Bengaluru flooding problem is a dysfunctional stormwater drain, which according to an audit has been reduced by over 50% in the past decade. The city has a system, which uses stormwater drains and lakes to keep the city from flooding. Bengaluru also lost a large number of lakes over the years. Once lush with ample water bodies in and around the city, Bengaluru had close to 261 lakes in 1961.
-
Bhagat Singh chapter still in book: Karnataka Textbook society
Amid allegations of removal of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and inclusion on RSS founder KB Hedgewar coming to the fore, for which the Karnataka government came under sharp criticism from the opposition parties on Tuesday, the Karnataka Textbook Society clarified that the chapter has not been removed and that the book is still in the printing stage. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar termed it as an “anti-national” move.
-
Man shot at in trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj
A 35-year-old man was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Kalika Ka Pura village under Bara police station of trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday evening. Guddu was referred to SRN hospital in a critical condition. According to reports, resident of Pandar village, Ashish aka Guddu Tiwari was intercepted near Kalika Ka Pura village on Tuesday evening by the assailants. They opened fire on Guddu before he could escape the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics