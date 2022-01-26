Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Complete bandh in Patiala over sacrilege attempt at temple
Complete bandh in Patiala over sacrilege attempt at temple

Members of Hindu organisations carried out a protest march in Patiala city where heavy police force was deployed to check any untoward incident
Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab president leader Bhagwant Mann visits the Kali Mata temple in Patiala where a sacrilege attempt took place.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A complete bandh was observed in Patiala on Tuesday on a call given by different religious organisations after a sacrilege attempt at historic Kali Devi temple in the city.

Members of Hindu organisations carried out a protest march in the city where heavy police force was deployed to check any untoward incident.

Also, leaders from the different political parties thronged the temple and condemned the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the shrine.

Talking to media, Mann said, “The desecration incident is very unfortunate. We strongly condemn this and pray for peace, prosperity and communal harmony of Punjab. Once AAP government is formed in Punjab, we will find who hatched this conspiracy and punish the culprits so that no one can dares to commit such a crime again.”

