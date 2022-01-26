Complete bandh in Patiala over sacrilege attempt at temple

A complete bandh was observed in Patiala on Tuesday on a call given by different religious organisations after a sacrilege attempt at historic Kali Devi temple in the city.

Members of Hindu organisations carried out a protest march in the city where heavy police force was deployed to check any untoward incident.

Also, leaders from the different political parties thronged the temple and condemned the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the shrine.

Talking to media, Mann said, “The desecration incident is very unfortunate. We strongly condemn this and pray for peace, prosperity and communal harmony of Punjab. Once AAP government is formed in Punjab, we will find who hatched this conspiracy and punish the culprits so that no one can dares to commit such a crime again.”