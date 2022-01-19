Complete DPRs of projects in time-bound manner, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Presiding over a meeting with the MLAs of Kangra and Kinnaur districts to finalise priorities for the Budget 2022-23, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur directed officers to address various issues taken up by the public representatives besides considering their suggestions on priority.

He said the detailed project reports (DPRs) of various projects should be completed in a time-bound manner.

He said the state government during the last four years has ensured that every area and every section of society gets the benefits of welfare and developmental schemes initiated by the state government. He said despite the pandemic, the government laid special focus on strengthening the health infrastructure in the state. He said that there were only two oxygen plants in the state and today there were 48 oxygen plants.

Thakur said that several schemes have been initiated to ensure that the weaker sections of society were not deprived of better healthcare facilities for the want of funds. He said under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 4.26 lakh families have been registered and 1.20 lakh people have been provided free treatment worth ₹145 crore. He said that under the Chief Minister HIMCARE Yojana, 5.13 lakh families have been registered and 2.20 lakh families have been provided financial benefits of ₹200 crore.

He said that a provision of ₹2,363.80 crore was made for the implementation of MLAs’ priority schemes in the five years of the previous government’s tenure, whereas the present government has made a provision of ₹3,183.37 crore in the first four years itself.

During the meeting, the MLAs of Kangra and Kinnaur listed priority projects for their respective constituencies. Various demands raised by the MLAs were related to roads, water supply schemes, hospitals, schools, colleges and setting up industrial areas.