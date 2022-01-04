Compliance of new Covid guidelines remains a challenge for Haryana authorities

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in Haryana, compliance of the new preventive guidelines remains a challenge for authorities.

Following government’s guidelines, schools and colleges are closed but there are reports of private coaching centres not following the norms, especially those located in the small towns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials are conducting surprise visits at private coaching centres and many of the coaching institutes were found open on Tuesday. The officials found around 100 students at a centre which trains students for competitive exams at Ladwa town of Kurukshetra district.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said coaching centres are not allowed to operate in view of the recent guidelines. “If there are any violations, we will take action. Enforcement teams have been tasked to ensure compliance,” he added.

In Karnal, deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav and superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia visited many public places and strict directions were issued to police to ensure that people wear masks at public places and unvaccinated people should not be allowed to enter government offices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DC said required steps are being taken to ensure 100% compliance of the Covid guidelines. Officials have been deputed at the entrance of government offices and nobody is being allowed to enter the premises without showing vaccination certificate.

SP Punia said over 1,000 people have been fined for not following Covid guidelines and wearing face masks in the past three days.