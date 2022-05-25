Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister
Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister

Education minister said feedback is being gathered from teachers, students and even Group-D employees by visiting schools so as to formulate a comprehensive policy in Punjab
Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
Published on May 25, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector in Punjab is in the works with consultation with various stakeholders, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

“Feedback is being gathered from teachers, students and even Group-D employees by visiting schools so as to formulate a comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector. The feedback showed that online classes had a bad effect on education as most students didn’t have mobile phones,” said Hayer.

The education minister further said that the “rat race” by previous governments to show false baseline results to emerge as “No. 1” had a devastating effect on academics. “The deteriorating level of education was revealed in personal interactions with students during the visits to schools,” said Hayer, while alleging that earlier copying was encouraged during exams to ensure good results.

“That explains why government schools are lagging behind despite having able teachers,” he said. An overhaul of the education sector on the lines of Delhi was one of the major pre-poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party.

