Comprehensive education policy in the works: Punjab minister
A comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector in Punjab is in the works with consultation with various stakeholders, cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.
“Feedback is being gathered from teachers, students and even Group-D employees by visiting schools so as to formulate a comprehensive policy for reforming the education sector. The feedback showed that online classes had a bad effect on education as most students didn’t have mobile phones,” said Hayer.
The education minister further said that the “rat race” by previous governments to show false baseline results to emerge as “No. 1” had a devastating effect on academics. “The deteriorating level of education was revealed in personal interactions with students during the visits to schools,” said Hayer, while alleging that earlier copying was encouraged during exams to ensure good results.
“That explains why government schools are lagging behind despite having able teachers,” he said. An overhaul of the education sector on the lines of Delhi was one of the major pre-poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him
Bhiwandi A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing Waghmare's 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Khoni village in Nizampura, Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, has been booked for murder. Waghmare married Jyotsna a year ago. Residents said that the couple would often fight over petty issues.
Beyond our reach: Bengaluru court on Rs50 lakh demand for worms in chocolate bar
Six years after a Bengaluru man approached a consumer court seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation after finding worms in a chocolate bar purchased from a local store, he has been directed to the state consumer forum. In October 2016, Mukesh Kumar Kedia, a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, bought two bars of chocolate - Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - for his niece for ₹89.
Father-son duo’s arrest in Bahraich unearths inter-state human trafficking racket
LUCKNOW The arrest of a father-son duo in Bahraich on Tuesday unearthed an inter-state racket involved in trafficking minor girls and women from remote areas of Bihar on the pretext of marriage and employment, said police here on Wednesday. One Dhani Ram Pandit, 48, and his son Ankush, 25, residents of Rampur Dibiyapur village in Bahraich, were arrested for holding a 15-year-old girl from Bihar hostage.
Indore: Man allegedly killed by family of woman in hate crime
In an alleged hate crime, a man was beaten up brutally before being strangulated to death in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by the parents and brother of a girl he was allegedly in a relationship with, said police on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Vinod Bheel, 21, a resident of Khudail in Indore district, who used to work as a farm labourer. Vinod's father Shyam filed a police complaint.
Frame policy within 3 months to compensate fisherfolk: SC tells state
Mumbai The Supreme Court instructed the Maharashtra government on May 13 to expedite framing of a policy to compensate fisherfolk affected by state-funded development projects, and finalise the policy within a period of three months. The apex court was hearing an appeal by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, challenging the disbursement of ₹10 crore compensation to fisherfolk affected by the Thane Creek Bridge-III project.
