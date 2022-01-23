Concentrate on the present, while building the future

Bindiya chamkegi, choori khankegi, the Bollywood number was playing at a construction site near our home the other day. It took me back to the leisurely lockdown- just-lifted days when we used to sit and exchange conversations in the staffroom. Students were coming in numbers that could be counted on fingers, and, lectures used to be far and few in between. One day, the random talk steered towards the bindi.

Four teachers, by coincidence had worn a bindi that day, which wasn’t a routine for them, so, they were garnering compliments; and discussions began on the evolution of this simple-yet-elegant beauty accessory. The evergreen red and circular Shilpa bindi was glorified. The charm of the bindi matching with one’s dress was emphasised. The grace a bindi lends to the face was highlighted. Some co-workers and colleagues in other institutions, with their pet bindi styles were remembered. And the scientific importance, whereby a newborn baby looks at, gets attracted to and concentrates on the bindi on its mother’s forehead was brought to the forefront.

When I came out of the reverie of that casual day, I wondered how nicely, with the help of a stereo, the construction-site labourers created a melodious environment for themselves, sweating yet enjoying. We often do the same in our staffroom now. Classes are at their peak, students coming in full numbers, and there are all sorts of other office tasks as well. Thankfully, as teachers come and go from this staffroom, greeting each other with smiles, attending to various chores, sneaking in a moment of break, or settling down for lunch, there’s a lovely music inherent in the entire day. The music reverberates of gratitude, professionalism, genuineness, and a calm-cum-serene contentment. Thankfully, the soulful echo resounds everywhere in the institution. And, the quest for growth and learning, a must, abounds.

I appreciate the fact that being a teacher, I have ample opportunity to pass on this art of combining satisfaction with need-to-progress to my students. It is necessary to work for the future, but, live in the present also we must. This amalgamation often stems from the mundane chit-chats that help us enjoy the present and build energy for bettering the future (like, in the staffroom). Also, this blend often comes during a routine lecture when a chord strikes with the content being taught – because once the basics are clear due to previous learning(s) (denoting contentment), suddenly there is a desire to know more (denoting both curiosity and a desire to better the future).

So, when recently some alumni of the college who had progressed to a more reputed institution, for a higher-level degree, sought my guidance on certain complicated topics; I had to, but grab the opportunity. Also, this would help me make a difference and grow myself – because in any case these two processes go hand in hand. So, seeking all these processes, I have shown the students a green flag for my free lectures, and look forward to both their and my own development – for I will have to prepare those topics more efficiently before being able to teach them effectively.

Coming back to the bindi, which, I once read somewhere, retains energy and concentration; I deeply wish for everyone to be able to concentrate on their present, while building the future; I truly hope that everyone’s energies get channelised towards assisting themselves and others. And, since the area between eyebrows where a bindi is placed is considered to be the seat of concealed wisdom, I desire for us to be able to act on this wisdom, while enjoying the tune and melody within, as well.

The writer is a Jagadhri-based freelance contributor