Conduct regular testing of mid-day meals: State food commission

Punjab state food commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma has directed officials to conduct regular testing of mid-day meals and maintain a food test register in schools to ensure children receive quality meals prepared in hygienic conditions. During a review meeting on Thursday, Sharma stressed the need for clean drinking water in schools and ordered installation of RO systems where filtration facilities are inadequate. (HT Photo)

During a review meeting on Thursday, Sharma stressed the need for clean drinking water in schools and ordered installation of RO systems where filtration facilities are inadequate. He also mandated biannual health check-ups for students and mid-day meal workers to safeguard their health.

Providing an update on the mid-day meal scheme, officials informed the chairman that 2,43,253 children in Ludhiana benefit from the scheme, with a different menu served daily. To improve nutrition, the use of refined oil has been prohibited, and schools have been instructed to include fresh vegetables and fruits in meals.

Sharma also reviewed the functioning of Ludhiana’s public distribution system, which supports 4,65,575 ration cardholders through 1,616 fair price shops. Among them, 6,774 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries receive 35kg of food grains per month, while 4,58,801 Priority Household (PHH) cardholders get 5kg per person monthly. Health teams have collected food samples, with reports awaited.

Additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains briefed Sharma on the establishment of 87 new Anganwadi centres in Ludhiana. Sharma urged officials to develop Poshan Vatikas (nutrition gardens) at these centres and set up kitchen gardens with medicinal plants, vegetables, and fruits to encourage healthy eating habits among children.