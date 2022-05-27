Conduct targeted searches in prisons: ADGP to jail superintendents
Additional director general of police (prisons) Varinder Kumar on Thursday issued directions to all jail superintendents, including carrying out targeted searches, especially of high-risk prisoners, following reports of frequent incidents of use of mobile phones inside jails and videos of inmates going viral, cautioning that such instances pose a threat to the security of the prisons.
“It has been observed that recently there have been some instances of use of mobile phones from inside prisons and a few videos of prisoners from inside jails have also gone viral on social media. You are well aware that presence and use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the jail premises as per prison manual and such instances throw a bad light on the functioning and management of the prisons and pose a threat to their security as well,” he said.
The ADGP’s directions came a day after a clip of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke’s aide making a video call from the Faridkot Modern Jail was widely shared on social media. The jail superintendent Joginder Pal has been placed under suspension.
He said that the overall security and management of prisons rest with the jail superintendents and many instructions regarding keeping a strict vigil, especially, on the availability of mobiles inside jails have been issued by this office earlier.
“All jail superintendents are hereby again directed to ensure that frequent special and targeted searches are conducted in all prisons, especially those where high-risk prisoners (gangsters, smugglers, terrorists, etc.), are lodged in high security zones. All officers must put in more efforts to recover mobiles and other contraband from prisons,” he said.
Further, he directed all the jail superintendents to pay special attention to the activities of their subordinate officers and staff, and in case any officer or member of the staff is found to be indulging in any kind of illicit or corrupt activities, the same should be immediately reported in order to ensure swift action against them.
“Jail superintendents will be held responsible in case of any incident of corruption or usage of mobile phones by inmates from inside prisons,” he added.
Jails minister Harjot Bains said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is on a mission to free jails of mobiles and drugs.
“Sudhar ghars will be made sudhar ghars in true spirits. In case of any incidents of use of mobile phones or corruption in prisons, jail superintendents will be held accountable,” he said.
-
-
-
-
