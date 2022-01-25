Cong CEC meet: No decision on half of 31 pending seats in Punjab

Chandigarh :The Congress central election committee (CEC) did not make much headway in deciding its candidates for half of the remaining 31 assembly constituencies in Punjab on Monday even as the process of filing of nomination papers kicks off on Tuesday.

The CEC headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which cleared the names of its candidates for 86 of the 117 constituencies 10 days ago, discussed the remaining seats, but did not take a decision on these seats in the absence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi who could not join the virtual meeting, a person familiar with the deliberations said.

There are differences of opinion among the senior state leaders, particularly Channi, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, on these seats, including some presently held by the party.

The CEC has asked the sub-committee comprising party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, senior leader Ambika Soni and chairman of the secretary committee for Punjab Ajay Maken to hold further discussion for the finalization of candidates for these constituencies. “The list should be out in a day or two,” said the person. The sub-committee was set up in the previous meeting to build consensus for the selection of candidates.

Of the 31 seats, 14 were won by the Congress in 2017 or bylections held subsequently. These include Bhoa, Attari, Khem Kharan, Khadoor Sahib, Nawanshahr, Samrala, Gill, Ferozepur Rural, Guru Har Sahai, Fazilka, Amargarh, Patiala Urban, Jalalabad and Shutrana.

Capt Amarinder Singh and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, who represented Patiala Urban and Guru Har Sahai, respectively, have left the Congress.

The party is considering dropping its candidates in half of the remaining 12, according to party insiders.

In Ferozepur Rural, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced that Ashu Banger, the AAP candidate who joined the Congress a week ago, will be fielded in place of sitting MLA Satkar Kaur.

There are differences of opinion on the candidates of sitting MLAs Tarsem DC from Attari, Joginder Pal from Bhoa and Nirmal Singh from Shutrana. Both Tarsem and Joginder are being backed by Channi. Raminder Awla, who won the Jalalabad bylection, is keen to shift to Guru Har Sahai from where Rana Sodhi is the sitting MLA, but party leaders want him to take on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from there.

The CEC is has not taken any call on Jalalabad and Patiala Urban from where Capt Amarinder, who has floated his separate party Punjab Lok Congress, has announced his candidature, party insiders said.

