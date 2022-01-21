Cong complains to EC against ‘politically motivated’ ED raids

The Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against “politically motivated” raids by the Enforcement Directorate on Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew ahead of the February 20 elections in the state.

A Congress delegation led by general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, which met chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra virtually, submitted a memorandum, alleging that raids were carried out by the agency solely with a view to malign and defame the chief minister and the incumbent government in the state. “This is a brazen misuse of the official machinery and part of a larger pattern of malicious intimation that is being done to directly influence the outcome in five election-bound states,” reads the memorandum.

The party has sought the EC’s intervention and immediate directions to the Union finance ministry, ED officials and other central investigative agencies to stop carrying out alleged “political vendetta” through motivated raids in violation of the model code of conduct. The delegation that included Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary among others also urged the poll panel to address the issue by taking stern action against ED officials.

The ED had carried out raids at 10 places, including the house of Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey’s house, in Ludhiana, Pathankot, Mohali and other areas two days ago. It recovered ₹10 crore during the anti-money laundering probe against illegal sand mining operations. Channi, on Wednesday, accused the Centre of attempts to frame him in order to take revenge against “failure” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur.

In its memorandum, the Congress has also reiterated Channi’s allegation besides questioning the timing of the raids and targeting of the chief minister’s family members. “The raids have been timed to be crucially close to the 2022 assembly elections for the state of Punjab, when clearly the FIR was registered in the year 2018,” according to the memorandum.

After the meeting, Surjewala said that the BJP and AAP have colluded in Punjab to hatch a “cheap conspiracy” against CM Channi to defame him, fearing defeat in the assembly elections. “This has been Kejriwal’s character. He first levelled allegations against (BJP leader) Arun Jaitley and then apologised to him in court. In Punjab, he did the same with (Akali leader Bikram) Majithia,” the Congress leader said, adding “We have requested the EC to take note and put an end to this campaign”.

Verka slams BJP for targeting Dalit CM

Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of deliberately targeting Punjab’s first Scheduled Caste chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi by plotting ED raid on his relatives.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, Verka alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were trying to suppress people of the SC community through such “cheap politics”. He claimed that when ED raids BJP leaders, no action is taken but Channi is being deliberately humiliated. Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba was also present.