Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Cong doing drama over welfare promises: Capt Amarinder Singh

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 06:24 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday opened the office of his new party — Punjab Lok Congress — in Chandigarh, and sharpened his attack against the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, alleging “drama” over welfare works.

“They are just doing dramas. They very well know that nothing is going to happen and in just two weeks, the model code of conduct will come into force,” he said, referring to the upcoming Assembly polls. “Corruption has increased in the past two months in the state,” he added.

Interacting with the reporters in Chandigarh, Singh also confirmed that talks were on with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the breakaway Akali faction led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), for a poll alliance. “Our party, Sukhdev Dhindsa’s party and BJP will have a seat-sharing arrangement. I can’t tell you the exact number... We will have an in-principle alliance,” he said.

Asked whether he expected to be the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, he said: “All alliance partners will decide on the Chief Ministerial face.”

Singh quit the Congress in September this year, after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

At the event, Singh also claimed that he was “still the number one” in Punjab politics.

“I am still the number one in the state. We are getting reports from urban and rural areas of the state and there is a support building in our favour. We will do a clean sweep in the polls and form the government,” he said.

