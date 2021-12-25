Cong had false case filed against Majithia: SAD

SAD district unit staged a protest at Jagraon bridge on Friday accusing the Congress government for lodging ‘false’ FIR, ahead of assembly elections, against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case.

The agitation was raised as part of state-wide protest. Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed by the administration and heavy police was deployed at the bridge during the protest.

SAD slams gov over Court Complex blast

SAD leaders also slammed the government over the Court Complex blast on Friday, stating that the government failed to act despite alarms raised by Intelligence Bureau and other agencies in the past.

SAD leaders led by district president Harbhajan Singh Dang and district president of Youth Akali Dal , Gurdeep Gosha said rather than taking up development of the state, the Congress government is indulging in ‘vendetta politics’ by lodging false FIRs. Senior leaders including MLA Manpret Ayali, former district president Ranjit Dhillon, RD Sharma, Pritpal Pali among others joined the agitation.

Gosha said, “The congress government is trying to divert the attention of the public from main issues by lodging false FIRs against SAD leaders. The Congress has failed to take up development. The blast incident in Ludhiana is the sixth such incident in Congress goverment’s tenure and the Congress is again trying to push the state towards the dark days of terrorism. The law and order situation is deteriorating but the government is involved in vendetta politics, which is shameful,” said Gosha.

“SAD will continue to raise its voice against the false cases being registered by Congress and further action plan will be chalked out as per the directions received from the state body,” said Dang.

Snarled-up traffic

Movement of traffic was obstructed on the bridge and Field Ganj area owing to numerous vehicles of SAD leaders and supporters being parked on the bridge. Traffic police was deployed to regular the flow of traffic.