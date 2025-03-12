Cong questions Lado Lakshmi Yojana rollout, Saini govt says matter under review

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government told the state assembly on Tuesday that its much-touted election promise of providing ₹2,100 per month to women is still “under consideration”, evoking a sharp reaction from the Congress, which demanded a clear and definite response to the fate of Lado Lakshmi Yojana. There are over 95 lakh women who will be eligible for this expensive scheme. (HT File)

“The matter is under consideration,” said Krishan Kumar Bedi, minister of social justice, empowerment, welfare of SCs and BCs and Antyodaya (SEWA) department.

Bedi was replying during the Question Hour to a query of Congress’ Mullana assembly segment MLA Pooja, who wanted to know the time by which the state government will start disbursing ₹2,100 per month to the women of the state.

The minister’s vague response--or lack of a concrete one---immediately triggered strong reactions from the Congress, which demanded clarity. The Congress MLA, Pooja referred to the minister’s reply as “astounding” and insisted that minister should give a specific reply. Clearly unhappy with the minister’s response, the MLA took exception to what she said, a casual reply of the minister.

The SEWA minister Bedi, in turn, hit back at the Congress, asking its leaders to first examine the performance of their own government in Himachal Pradesh. He asserted that a guarantee given by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was in itself a commitment to fulfilling promises.

Dissatisfied with the response, Congress leaders stood up, pressing for a clear answer. And speaker Harvinder Kalyan rejected Mullana MLA’s request for a supplementary question on this issue.

In the run-up to the assembly elections in October 2024, the BJP had aggressively pitched the scheme as a game-changer for women’s welfare. It was framed as a direct benefit to address financial insecurity and empower women economically. The promise undoubtedly struck a chord with many voters, particularly in rural areas.

There are over 95 lakh women who will be eligible for this expensive scheme. After a Cabinet meeting in January, chief minister Saini had said that the framework to implement Lado Lakshmi Yojana for women was being prepared.

Saini had said that full details of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana will be provided in the upcoming state budget. He said necessary budgetary provisions will be included before implementing this scheme which is one of the assembly election promises of the BJP government.

BJP sources say the primary reason behind the government’s reluctance to give a direct reply on this issue in the House was because chief minister, who also serves as finance minister, is expected to formally launch Lado Lakshmi Yojana when he will present the state budget on March 17.