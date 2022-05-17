Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt

Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely.

After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.

“We will remind them that they are already in power and now is the time for delivery,” he said.

Ashu said the Congress will go to any extent to bring this government out of its “honeymoon slumber”. The party wanted to take feedback from mayors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors about the prevailing situation in the state, he said. “What to speak of free power, people even in urban areas are not getting paid power, while the rural areas are completely drowned in darkness in this scorching summer”, the PPCC working president said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu, Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja, Mohali mayor Amarjeet Sidhu and Hoshiarpur mayor Surinder Shinda and senior deputy mayors and mayors of several cities.