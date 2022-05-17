Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely.
After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.
“We will remind them that they are already in power and now is the time for delivery,” he said.
Ashu said the Congress will go to any extent to bring this government out of its “honeymoon slumber”. The party wanted to take feedback from mayors, senior deputy mayors and deputy mayors about the prevailing situation in the state, he said. “What to speak of free power, people even in urban areas are not getting paid power, while the rural areas are completely drowned in darkness in this scorching summer”, the PPCC working president said.
Among others, the meeting was attended by Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu, Jalandhar mayor Jagdish Raja, Mohali mayor Amarjeet Sidhu and Hoshiarpur mayor Surinder Shinda and senior deputy mayors and mayors of several cities.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 57 persons on compassionate grounds, in the state departments of local government and police. The CM said that out of the 57 appointees, 50 are from the local government department whereas seven are from the police department. The CM said the state government has launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts.
-
Ludhiana man held for attempting to murder shopkeeper
A resident of Gobindgarh village was arrested on Monday for attempting to murder a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon over an old rivalry. The accused has been identified as Daljit Singh. The case has been registered based on the statement of Pankaj Kumar, 24, of Gobindgarh village, who runs a mobile phone shop. After locals gathered there, Daljit fled from the spot. Pankaj's family members rushed him to the hospital.
-
Ambala’s 1857 War Memorial to have Red Fort museum’s technology
The under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (war memorial) dedicated to the first war of independence in 1857, being set up on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment, is set to feature the state-of-the-art technology being used at the Red Fort museum in New Delhi. The war memorial, which is being set up at a cost of ₹300 crore on 22 acres, is the largest such covered structure in the country.
-
At least 4 detained on suspicion of killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have detained a few suspects in the killing of seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others at a cattle shed in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police claimed that the act was committed out of some personal enmity with the owner of the cattle shed. Nizampura police station officials have detained four to five people in search of the accused. The incident occurred in Bunder Mohalla on Saturday night.
-
Sukhbir Badal, Harjinder Singh Dhami on nine-member panel to pursue release of Sikh prisoners
For carrying forward joint-panthic efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday formed a nine-member committee comprising moderate and radical Akali leaders. The move comes days after the SGPC had convened a “panthic gathering” and authorised the formation of the committee to fight for the release of prisoners including Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.
