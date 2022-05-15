Congress, AAP slam Haryana govt for granting relaxation to defaulting miners
The Opposition in Haryana on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government for allowing defaulting mineral-concession holders (mining contractors) to resume mining operations by granting relaxations for the payment of outstanding amount.
Miners owe ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to clear the dues despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme, ‘Vivadon Ka Samadhan’.
As per the mines and geology department data, 38 of the 48 operational mines in state have defaulted in making payment of government dues, and operations of 13 have been suspended.
However, most of the suspended mines have resumed operations in the past 48 hours following the grant of relaxations, officials said. The maximum number of defaulters are in Yamunanagar (21), followed by 13 in Charkhi Dadri.
Revenue collection from minerals went down drastically from ₹1,020 crore in 2020-21 to ₹685 crore in 2021-22 (till Feb 11, 2022), as per official records.
Reacting to Hindustan Times’ story on relaxations granted to defaulting mining contractors, former minister Karan Singh Dalal said the BJP-JJP government has compromised the interest of the state by allowing defaulting miners to resume operations.
“Instead of penalising them, why is the government willing to play along at the cost of the state exchequer? The steep fall in revenue collections from minerals clearly indicates that the government is being soft on defaulting mining contractors,” Dalal said.
Criticising the move, Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, Neeraj Sharma said he had questioned the introduction of one-time settlement scheme ‘Vivadon Ka Samadhan’ in the state assembly.
“The BJP-JJP government is anti-poor. They are quick to disconnect power connections of the poor if they default in payment of bills even by a day or two. And here, the government is so magnanimous that relaxations have been given to influential mining contractors. Why is there such a huge default? And why were the miners allowed to operate mines? It is a big scam,” Sharma said.
Congress MLA from Mulana, Varun Chaudhary said mining contractors cannot be trusted to pay the dues. “There have been cases where cheques issued by mining companies were dishonoured. So, they cannot be trusted. They may be allowed to resume mining operations only when they clear their dues. This relaxation is not going to help the state exchequer and it is heavily loaded in the interest of mining companies. The government needs to review the decision in interest of the state,” Chaudhary said.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Ambala, Chitra Sarwara accused the state government of being in an indirect collusion with the defaulting companies. “While the state is losing resources, some private companies are being allowed to siphon government revenue. Instead of recovering outstanding amount from the mining companies and finding better players, the state government is allowing the same set of defaulters to prosper and bleed the state exchequer,” Sarwara said.
Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons. Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh's gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them.
Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin
A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh. According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion.
Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies
The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya. The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday. The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days.
PSI recruitment exam answer sheets taken out of strongroom, forged: CID
The arrest of a senior officer in the recruitment wing of Karnataka police has revealed that, unlike the earlier finding that rigging of answer sheets took place at the examination centres, answer sheets were forged after they were taken out of the police strongrooms, CID officials involved in probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam said. The second was forging the answer sheets.
St Peter’s College, Agra: Celebrating a legacy of 175 glorious years
St Peter's College has released a calendar to celebrate the completion of 175 years of its existence. The chairman of the Minority Commission of Uttar Pradesh, Ashfaq Saifi, was present at the function organised on Friday on the college premises and released the calendar which provides a window to the glorious past of this school run by the Archdiocese of Agra.
