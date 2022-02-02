Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress' Adampur candidate Kotli files papers at 11th hour as Kaypee protests
Congress’ Adampur candidate Kotli files papers at 11th hour as Kaypee protests

It was not clear till afternoon whether officially declared Sukhwinder Kotli or ex-Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee would file papers from Adampur
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Amid a high-voltage drama, Congress’ Adampur candidate Sukhwinder Singh Kotli filed his papers at the eleventh hour on the last day of the filing of nominations on Tuesday.

Till afternoon, it was not clear whether officially declared Kotli or former Punjab Congress president Mohinder Singh Kaypee would file nominations from seat. However, Congress state co-incharge Chetan Chauhan handed over the party’s official letter to Kotli just half an hour before the nomination deadline.

Kaypee failed to get ticket despite hectic lobbying. Interestingly, both he and Kotli were asked by the party to reach the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) office complex to file their papers.

On Tuesday morning, there was a buzz on social media that the Congress has given ticket to Kaypee at the last moment as hehad said that he was waiting for official confirmation.

Kaypee said his family has been contesting elections since 1967 and he never faced such a humiliation in his entire political career.

“The party has done injustice with my family which made sacrifices for it. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had assured me ticket from Adampur during his visit to Jalandhar. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were also present. The party didn’t give me ticket despite Rahul’s assurance. Where should we go?” he asked.

The party, he alleged, has given ticket to sand mafia. “We will take further course of action in a day or two after discussion with my supporters,” he added.

