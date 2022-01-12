Congress, Akali leaders get notice for poll code violation

Congress MLA from Balachaur Darshan Lal Mangupur and the district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal were issued notice by the returning officers in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Tuesday for violation of the poll code.

They have been instructed to submit the reply within 24 hours to the respective returning officers (ROs). Balachaur RO-cum-sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Deepak Rohella on Tuesday issued notice to local MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur for violation of poll code. In the notice issued, the returning officer said Mangupur had violated the ban orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by holding a meeting with sarpanches of 25 villages at Rattowal village of the district on Tuesday and planned party’s activities with them. The pictures of the meeting were also shared by the complainant in which 46 persons were found taking part in the meeting and no one was wearing masks. He said the ECI had prohibited any kind of public meeting, rally or roadshow till January 15.

Similarly, Banga RO-cum-sub-divisional magistrate Navneet Kaur Bal issued notice to the SAD district president for violation of poll code by party’s MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. In the notice issued, Bal said Sukhi had violated the ban orders of the ECI by holding a public indoor meeting in Ghumman village on January 9.