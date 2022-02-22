Congress Batala candidate Ashwani Sekhri, aides booked for criminal intimidation

Three times former MLA and Congress candidate from Batala for the assembly elections Ashwani Sekhri has been booked for attacking a few men of a liquor vend at the Circular Road here, police sources said on Monday.

The incident happened on February 18 night. “I am in charge of Rajindra Wine and we were sealing our vends in compliance with the Election Commission’s guidelines when Sekhri along with his aides appeared and started abusing us. They attacked us and our two vehicles. It left us injured and our vehicles damaged,” said Bakshish Singh, the complainant.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against him and 18 unknown persons under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427, 506 (for criminal intimidation), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 and 149 of the IPC in the City police station of Batala.