Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress Batala candidate Ashwani Sekhri, aides booked for criminal intimidation
chandigarh news

Congress Batala candidate Ashwani Sekhri, aides booked for criminal intimidation

Three times former MLA and Congress candidate from Batala for the assembly elections Ashwani Sekhri has been booked for criminal intimidation among other charges
An FIR was registered on Sunday against Congress Batala candidate Ashwani Sekhriand 18 unknown persons under various Sections of the IPC after a liquor vend in-charge made a complaint to the police alleging the Congress leader attacked him and his men. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Batala

Three times former MLA and Congress candidate from Batala for the assembly elections Ashwani Sekhri has been booked for attacking a few men of a liquor vend at the Circular Road here, police sources said on Monday.

The incident happened on February 18 night. “I am in charge of Rajindra Wine and we were sealing our vends in compliance with the Election Commission’s guidelines when Sekhri along with his aides appeared and started abusing us. They attacked us and our two vehicles. It left us injured and our vehicles damaged,” said Bakshish Singh, the complainant.

An FIR was registered on Sunday against him and 18 unknown persons under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427, 506 (for criminal intimidation), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 148 and 149 of the IPC in the City police station of Batala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP