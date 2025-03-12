Congress, BJP blame each other for Himachal’s fiscal mess

Setting the tone of the budget session, Congress MLA from Fatehpur assembly constituency in Kangra district, Bhawani Singh Pathania during debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly lashed out at the previous BJP government, accusing it of leaving the state in a fiscal mess. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur going to attend the second day of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha budget session, in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

“I blame you (BJP) for the fiscal mess. You (BJP) were aware of the financial challenges but failed to do anything and failed to act proactively,” said Pathania while accusing the former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s government of financial mismanagement creating unnecessary fiscal hurdles for the current Congress government.

This is part of the strategy of the Congress to corner the BJP over the attitude of the Central Government. The state government is repeatedly accusing the Central Government of step-motherly treatment to Himachal Pradesh by cutting its budget.

Talking of the significant reduction in the revenue deficit grant under the 15th Finance Commission, Pathania said, “The state’s revenue deficit grant had been drastically slashed, and despite the BJP government’s awareness of this issue, it had failed to take any corrective action. As a result, the Congress government now must bear the financial repercussions of this decision, putting a strain on its ability to fulfill its promises to the people.”

He went on to the previous BJP government of failing to address the declining GST compensation from the centre, which had fallen sharply from ₹11,431 crore to just ₹3,800 crore.”

“It is our (state) money which we are seeking, and Centre does not give money from its pocket. It is money of our people so BJP should stop saying that the Congress government in the state cannot survive without central grants,” said Pathania.

When you made poll promises were you not aware of fiscal health of state: Thakur

Hitting back, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur defended the previous BJP government, stating that the issue of the revenue deficit grant was part of the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations, which the Congress should have been aware of.

“Finance commission recommendations are for entire country and not state specific. When you made guarantees where you not aware of the decrease in revenue deficit grant?” said Thakur while arguing that Congress should focus on addressing its current fiscal challenges instead of blaming the BJP for the state’s financial difficulties.