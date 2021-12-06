Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress conspiring to book Majithia in fake drugs case, alleges SAD
chandigarh news

Congress conspiring to book Majithia in fake drugs case, alleges SAD

SAD on Sunday accused the Congress government in Punjab of hatching a conspiracy to register a false drugs case against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia
SAD alleged a similar conspiracy was hatched by the Congress government against Bikram Singh Majithia some time back. (HT File Photo)
SAD alleged a similar conspiracy was hatched by the Congress government against Bikram Singh Majithia some time back. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday accused the Congress government in Punjab of hatching a conspiracy to register a false drugs case against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged the government had fabricated a complaint against Majithia under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The state Congress is bent upon framing Majithia in a false case and arresting him,” alleged Cheema, while also naming some senior national leaders.

A similar conspiracy was hatched against Majithia some time back, he alleged, adding that the Congress government also made an unsuccessful attempt to book SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

Accusing the Congress government of vendetta politics, the SAD leader alleged that police officers were being forced to register a case and recent transfers of some senior officers pointed in that direction.

Despite repeated attempts, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio and was among the Congress leaders named by Cheema, was not available for a comment on the allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out