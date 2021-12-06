Congress conspiring to book Majithia in fake drugs case, alleges SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday accused the Congress government in Punjab of hatching a conspiracy to register a false drugs case against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged the government had fabricated a complaint against Majithia under Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“The state Congress is bent upon framing Majithia in a false case and arresting him,” alleged Cheema, while also naming some senior national leaders.

A similar conspiracy was hatched against Majithia some time back, he alleged, adding that the Congress government also made an unsuccessful attempt to book SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

Accusing the Congress government of vendetta politics, the SAD leader alleged that police officers were being forced to register a case and recent transfers of some senior officers pointed in that direction.

Despite repeated attempts, Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio and was among the Congress leaders named by Cheema, was not available for a comment on the allegations.