Congress councillors revolt against own MLA in Amritsar

Six sitting councillors of the Amritsar-North constituency on Saturday opened a banner of revolt against Congress MLA Sunil Dutti while alleging his involvement in encroachment of private properties and corruption.

Sandeep Rinka (councillor of ward number 18), Ritesh Sharma (whose wife Priyanka Sharma is councillor from ward number 13), Ashwani Navi (ward number 14), Boby Hans (whose wife Kajal is councillor from ward number 7), Harnek Singh (whose wife Gurjeet Kaur is councillor from ward number 19) and Vijay Ummat (whose wife Poonam Ummat is councillor from ward number 9) held a press conference in Amritsar and demanded from the Congress high command that the party should not give ticket to Sunil Dutti during the 2022 assembly polls.

Councillor Rinka and Boby Hans’s wife Kajal had won as Independent candidates and later on joined the Congress. The party has total of 13 councillors in the North constituency.

“The MLA has been involved in many illegal activities. He has not worked for the development of any ward of his constituency during his last four-and-a-half-year long term. We will support any candidate of the party except Dutti,” said the rebel councillors.

The councillors also released a purported leaked WhatsApp conversation of the MLA with a party worker. In the conversation, the MLA has allegedly encouraged his purported worker to ‘oppose’ party president Navjot Singh Sidhu during the 2022 elections at his East constituency. “The MLA has also been encouraging the party workers to open a front against our party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. We appeal to the party president to oust him from the party,” the councillors said.

The MLA, however, said, “I am filing a case to the cybercrime unit of the Punjab Police for defaming me. I am with Sidhu. I never used to talk on WhatsApp with any party worker.” He also said two of the councillors were Independent. “Some of the councillors had attempted to join other parties. I don’t care about their allegations,” he added.

