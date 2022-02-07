Congress doomed to fail, CM face announcement won’t make any difference: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the announcement of chief ministerial candidate in Punjab by the Congress will not make any difference as the party is doomed to fail in the assembly elections.

Union jal shakti minister and BJP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Congress was in a deep mess owing to misgovernance, rampant corruption and internal squabbling and not even a miracle can save it now.

“It is not going to wash off the Congress’ sins of omission and commission during all these years. The party is doomed beyond redemption. Infighting in the party will further intensify after today’s announcement. Not only opposition parties, but even some Congress leaders are saying it in public that corruption is there in the state government,” he claimed.