chandigarh news

Congress former MLA Neeraj Bharti, 9 others arrested for breach of peace

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Kushal Chand Sharma confirmed that former Congress MLA from Jawali Neeraj Bharti and others were taken in preventive detention and later put under arrest for breach of peace. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Former Congress MLA from Jawali and ex-chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) Neeraj Bharti was among 10 people arrested by Dharamshala police for breach of peace after sparring with each other at Kand Kardiyana village near the hill town.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Kushal Chand Sharma confirmed that the former MLA and others were taken in preventive detention and later put under arrest.

The action has been imitated against them under Sections 107 and 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Six of the people arrested were accompanying Bharti and four were supporters of former minister Sudhir Sharma. Bharti for quite some time has been levelling serious allegations against Sharma on social media and also locking horns with the latter’s supporters.

On Friday also, Bharti had posted on social media that he was coming to Dharamshala. He challenged Sharma’s supporters to meet him.

Later, he went live on Facebook and said he was waiting for them at Kand village near Dharamshala. Bharti’s supporters had also gathered with him.

However, the police reached the spot and detained Bharti to prevent any law-and-order situation. Later, Bharti posted on his Facebook account that he had not come to Dharamshala to scuffle with the police or create a law-and-order situation. “I was here for my personal work. However, some supporters of Sudhir Sharma had challenged me to come to Dharamshala. So, I also threw a challenge,” he wrote. Sharma, who was in Uttarakhand to campaign in the assembly elections, could not be contacted.

