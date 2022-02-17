Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress govt compromised Punjab’s future: AAP’s Chadha
Congress govt compromised Punjab’s future: AAP’s Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab convener Raghav Chadha accused the Congress-led Punjab government of looting the people of state by disposing of education, transportation
Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab convener Raghav Chadha during a roadshow in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 04:30 AM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab convener Raghav Chadha, while campaigning for party’s nominee Ranbir Bhullar at Ferozepur (Urban) on Wednesday, slammed the incumbent Punjab government.

He accused the Congress-led Punjab government of looting the people of state by disposing of education, transportation, cable TV networks, thereby “compromising with the state’s future”.

Chadha said the drug menace in Punjab was a result of “political patronage”. “The fact that despite Gujarat and Rajasthan sharing the same border with Pakistan, it is only the youth of Punjab that is caught in the chains of drug abuse,” he added.

Talking about his party’s agenda, Chadha said the AAP aims to revive industry and agriculture in Punjab to create a business-friendly ecosystem for all traders and farmers. He cited the Delhi model where his party curbed the licence and quota raj in order to provide “level-playing field and opportunity to all”.

“An independent investigation will be conducted against the people involved in sand mafia, drug abuse in Punjab,” said Chadha.

He said, “I hope Punjab will bring to power the right people and give one opportunity to Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s CM candidate, and Arvind Kejriwal.”

