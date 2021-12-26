Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress hits out at Jai Ram Thakur over Mandi event

Published on Dec 26, 2021 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The opposition Congress on Saturday flayed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over the government’s preparation to meet the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“At the time when governments of other states are imposing night curfew to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, the BJP government is holding mega celebrations in Mandi to mark its four years’ rule. The event will pose life risk to scores of people who would gather for the Prime Minister’s rally,” said state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore while addressing the media in Shimla. He said his party will submit a memorandum to the governor to condemn BJP’s four-year regime.

He claimed that the state’s finances were in the red, while the government was extravagantly spending on government functions. He said the government has erected big banners and billboards on the roadside in the state.

Rathore claimed that the government has issued directions to the district administration and officials to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled for December 27 is well attended. Rathore alleged that the government has raised a 1,000 crore loan to celebrate its four years’ regime in Himachal. “We are not opposed to Prime Minister’s visit, but against the unnecessary spending,” he said, adding that the state’s debt burden has exceeded 65,000 crore.

He said the Congress was preparing a charge-sheet to highlight the “misdeeds” of the state government.

“The party will come out with a charge-sheet after six months. All the charges will be substantiated with facts,” Rathore also underplayed factional war in the party. Eight legislators owing allegiance to Naduan legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had recently met the AICC in-charge of party affairs, Rajiv Shukla, in New Delhi demanding a change of guard in the organisation.

