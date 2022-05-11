Congress leader demands action against hoardings at Haryana CM’s residence
Former deputy mayor and Congress leader Satish Kainth has demanded action against hoardings of Haryana chief minister (CM) in Sector 2.
In a letter to municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra, Kainth said “Four big hoardings have been put up in front of the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s official residence. This clearly points out the pick and choose policy by the MC’s advertisement department. The hoarding is not only in violation of the MC rules but also a traffic hazard.”
Kainth also referred to the recent fine imposed on the Punjab Congress president Amrinder Raja Warring for installation of hoardings outside the party’s state office in Sector 16.
“Warring has even deposited the fine, but the MC has failed to take action against the hoardings put by the BJP,” said Kainth.
Notably, the civic body had also imposed a fine on an Aam Aadmi Party leader for putting up similar hoardings of party leaders in the city.
Despite attempts, the MC commissioner remained unavailable for a comment.
-
Rinda hiring ‘small-time criminals’ to spread terror in state, say cops
The FIRs registered by SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) police in both the cases termed gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind as the mastermind. He lured small-time criminals by using money, say police. Rinda also used local youths to keep a tiffin bomb that was recovered from a well in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. HT had earlier reported how unemployed youth with small criminal backgrounds were being lured by Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists to perform terror acts by paying them money.
-
2 water bodies in Delhi's Burari to be developed as ‘safe open spaces’
Water minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected the work of rejuvenation and development of two water bodies in north-west Delhi's Burari and said they will be developed as “safe open spaces”. “Burari has significant ecological importance as it is located in the vicinity of Yamuna. The two water bodies in Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar extension colony have been revived using natural methods that make use of natural cost-effective technologies,” the minister said.
-
AITA Championship Series: Seeds Arnav Bishnoi, Riya Kaushik enter quarters
Seeds Arnav Bishnoi and Anirudh Sangra eased into the boys' U-18 quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem, Yatharth Chaddha , Keshav Dangi, Priyansh Solanki, Sankalp Satya Nair and Parmarth Kaushik also marched into the quarters. Fourth seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the quarter-finals, scoring a double bagel against Kritika Sharma.
-
Chandigarh Class 10 students exude confidence after CBSE science exam
Students appearing for the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education second term science exam on Tuesday said it was fairly easy. Several of them could be seen discussing 'easy' question paper outside centres including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, which was the exam centre for over six schools. Tanvi Bisht of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper easy to attempt.
-
Chandigarh: Parents see red over carpooling policy at St John’s school
Blurb: Parents say they are being forced to wait outside the school, while pooled cars are allowed entry, leading to more traffic jams The car pooling policy being enforced by St John's High School, Sector 26, has not gone down well with many students' parents, who have picked holes in the way the policy is being implemented. Another parent, not wishing to be named, said school authorities were making students wait outside in the heat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics