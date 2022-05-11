Congress leader demands action against hoardings at Haryana CM’s residence

Former deputy mayor and Congress leader Satish Kainth has demanded action against hoardings of Haryana chief minister (CM) in Sector 2.

In a letter to municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra, Kainth said “Four big hoardings have been put up in front of the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s official residence. This clearly points out the pick and choose policy by the MC’s advertisement department. The hoarding is not only in violation of the MC rules but also a traffic hazard.”

Kainth also referred to the recent fine imposed on the Punjab Congress president Amrinder Raja Warring for installation of hoardings outside the party’s state office in Sector 16.

“Warring has even deposited the fine, but the MC has failed to take action against the hoardings put by the BJP,” said Kainth.

Notably, the civic body had also imposed a fine on an Aam Aadmi Party leader for putting up similar hoardings of party leaders in the city.

Despite attempts, the MC commissioner remained unavailable for a comment.