Congress leaders divided on CBI probe into HP paper leak case

The Congress seems to be divided on the CBI probe into the police constable recruitment paper leak case.

Senior party leader and Naina Devi MLA Thakur Ram Lal said the Congress was against the CBI probe as it was an attempt by the state government to mess up the case. He alleged that efforts were being made to save the real culprits by putting the innocents behind bars.

It is worth mentioning that when the paper leak case came to the fore, several Congress leaders had sought a CBI probe into it.

Thakur further slammed Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur, alleging a scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said contracts under the Jal Jeevan Mission were being given to the people from outside the state. The former minister said that in his constituency Naina Devi, pipes have been laid but there is no water. He demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged scam.

Thakur also alleged misuse of money from the Naina Devi Temple Trust, which he claimed was spent on buying vehicles for senior BJP leader and former MLA from the constituency.