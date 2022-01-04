Congress leaders question Sidhu’s pre-poll promises

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “unilateral announcements” of freebies on Monday to lure women voters in the state polls has not gone down well with some senior party leaders.

Cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, while raising questions of over the timing Sidhu’s promises, said these would mislead the people as the election manifesto of the Congress was still being prepared and no one knew if these would be included in it or not. “In his personal capacity, a person can say anything, but when one is the president of a party, he needs to take everyone along,” the minister told a TV channel.

Rana Gurjeet said that these announcements and their timing would not send the right single to people. “If he (PPCC chief) has done this after a discussion with CM Charanjit Singh Channi, it is okay otherwise it will be tough for the party. In case these things are not included in the party manifesto, what face he would have,” said the minister, who earlier accused the state unit chief of trying to create divisions within the party.

Punjab doesn’t need economic model fuelled by liquor sale: Jakhar

Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar also said that increasing collections from excise seems to be the basis for the promises being doled out by all the parties. “Even if it were not as absurd as it sounds, any economic model which is to be primarily fuelled by sale of liquor is not what Punjab deserves. If ‘chita’ has been the bane, liquor is no elixir to be propagated! Please don’t lead the youth astray,” he said on being asked about the competition over populist promises. He said hard work, blood, toil, tears and sweat had always been the Punjabi way to progress and prosperity.

AAP takes dig at Sidhu over ‘shifting stance’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Raghav Chadha also took a dig at Sidhu for his shifting stance on welfare schemes. “Punjab de vich kahawat hai…Cycle da vi stand hunda hai lekin Sidhu da nahi,” Chadha tweeted with a video in which the Congress leader can seen mocking the AAP’s promise to transfer ₹1,000 per month to the account of every woman in Punjab aged 18 or above. Sidhu had questioned the poll promise, stating that Punjabis were not beggars and did not need such alms.