Congress misleading people over old pension scheme: Haryana CM Khattar

Ruling out any plans to restore old pension scheme for government employees in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday accused the Congress leadership in the state of misleading people by raising such issues.

“Congress leaders are misleading the people by raising such demands. They should answer who had abolished this pension scheme in Haryana?” he said, when asked to respond to demands to restore old pension scheme in Haryana.

Welcoming the decision of the Rajasthan government to accept the employees’ demand for old pension scheme, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had sought the same in Haryana as well.

Khattar said the Haryana government was providing all benefits to its employees and there was no such issue in Haryana.

On a question over Haryana students stranded in Ukraine, the chief minister said he was himself monitoring the situation very closely and efforts were being made to bring all students back as per the guidelines of the Union government.

Khattar also inspected the construction work of Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University being constructed in Mundri village of the district.

He said this varsity would not only prove to be a boon for the students studying Sanskrit, also play a pivotal role in strengthening our cultural roots.

Khattar also visited Lavkush temple and offered prayers.

General secretary of Haryana Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, Shakuntla, has alleged that the police had detained several workers and helpers as they had threatened to protest chief minister’s visit to Kaithal.

“The government cannot suppress our voice by using police force and this will even give a boost to our agitation. Our demands are not new. We are asking the chief minister to fulfil promises made to us,” she added.

