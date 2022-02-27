Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress misleading people over old pension scheme: Haryana CM Khattar
chandigarh news

Congress misleading people over old pension scheme: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government was providing all benefits to its employees and there was no such issue in the state
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing people in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Ruling out any plans to restore old pension scheme for government employees in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday accused the Congress leadership in the state of misleading people by raising such issues.

“Congress leaders are misleading the people by raising such demands. They should answer who had abolished this pension scheme in Haryana?” he said, when asked to respond to demands to restore old pension scheme in Haryana.

Welcoming the decision of the Rajasthan government to accept the employees’ demand for old pension scheme, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had sought the same in Haryana as well.

Khattar said the Haryana government was providing all benefits to its employees and there was no such issue in Haryana.

On a question over Haryana students stranded in Ukraine, the chief minister said he was himself monitoring the situation very closely and efforts were being made to bring all students back as per the guidelines of the Union government.

RELATED STORIES

Khattar also inspected the construction work of Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University being constructed in Mundri village of the district.

He said this varsity would not only prove to be a boon for the students studying Sanskrit, also play a pivotal role in strengthening our cultural roots.

Khattar also visited Lavkush temple and offered prayers.

General secretary of Haryana Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, Shakuntla, has alleged that the police had detained several workers and helpers as they had threatened to protest chief minister’s visit to Kaithal.

“The government cannot suppress our voice by using police force and this will even give a boost to our agitation. Our demands are not new. We are asking the chief minister to fulfil promises made to us,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP