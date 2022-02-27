Congress misleading people over old pension scheme: Haryana CM Khattar
Ruling out any plans to restore old pension scheme for government employees in Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday accused the Congress leadership in the state of misleading people by raising such issues.
“Congress leaders are misleading the people by raising such demands. They should answer who had abolished this pension scheme in Haryana?” he said, when asked to respond to demands to restore old pension scheme in Haryana.
Welcoming the decision of the Rajasthan government to accept the employees’ demand for old pension scheme, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had sought the same in Haryana as well.
Khattar said the Haryana government was providing all benefits to its employees and there was no such issue in Haryana.
On a question over Haryana students stranded in Ukraine, the chief minister said he was himself monitoring the situation very closely and efforts were being made to bring all students back as per the guidelines of the Union government.
Khattar also inspected the construction work of Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University being constructed in Mundri village of the district.
He said this varsity would not only prove to be a boon for the students studying Sanskrit, also play a pivotal role in strengthening our cultural roots.
Khattar also visited Lavkush temple and offered prayers.
General secretary of Haryana Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Union, Shakuntla, has alleged that the police had detained several workers and helpers as they had threatened to protest chief minister’s visit to Kaithal.
“The government cannot suppress our voice by using police force and this will even give a boost to our agitation. Our demands are not new. We are asking the chief minister to fulfil promises made to us,” she added.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.