Congress MLA’s father booked for murder of 25-year-old in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Congress MLA from Gurdaspur Barindermeet Singh Pahra’s father Gurmeet Singh Pahra has been booked for murder of a 25-year-old youth ,whose body was found from the fields at Pahra village in Gurdaspur district.

The youth, Shubham Motu, a carpenter, was called by someone from his house on Sunday evening and taken away.

The youth, Shubham Motu, a carpenter, was called by someone from his house on Sunday evening and taken away. However, he went missing. Next day, his family members were informed that his body was lying in the fields of the village, said the Police officials.

Veena, mother of the deceased, stated in the complaint that he (deceased) was in love relationship with a girl of the village. “In grudge of these relations, father, brother and other family members thrashed my son to death”, she said.

On her statement, six persons were booked by Tibber police station under the charges 302 (murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of India Penal Code. The MLA’s father and a woman are among those booked. Other accused are family members of the girl.

In the FIR, a copy of which is available with HT, Gurmeet Singh Pahra is accused of patronizing the accused and provoking them of not having compromise with them in the matter before the murder.

AAP pressurising opposition under vendetta politics: Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said nomination of Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra’s father Gurmeet Singh Pahra as an accused in the murder case “exposes Aam Aadmi Party’s anxiety,”

Warring said that owing to its imminent defeat in the Jalandhar byelection, the AAP leadership was resorting to malicious attempts to pressurise the opposition leaders with false cases.

