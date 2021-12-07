Congress names poll teams in Punjab, does a balancing act

The Congress on Monday made key appointments in its election team for the coming assembly elections, seeking to bring on board all leaders in its faction-ridden Punjab unit.

Party president Sonia Gandhi named former state president Sunil Jakhar as chairman of the campaign committee, Rajya Sabha member Ambika Soni as chairperson of the election coordination committee, and Partap Singh Bajwa as chairman of the manifesto committee.

The party also nominated Jakhar as a member of the screening committee, which will pick candidates; the other members of the panel are Ajay Maken, its chairman, and Chandan Yadav and Krishna Allavaru.

Harish Chaudhary, in charge of state affairs, Navjot Singh Sidhu, state party head, and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi as legislative party leader have been named as ex-officio members of the screening panel.

The appointments were announced in a statement signed by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Jakhar was upset after the September reshuffle when Channi was made chief minister. Jakhar was among those reported to be in the running to replace Captain Amarinder Singh but the party made a surprise pick, Channi. The head of the party’s Punjab unit, Sidhu, whose appointment set the stage for Singh’s exit, was also reported to be in the running.

“It is to be seen how the leaders, particularly Sidhu and Jakhar, who have been opposed to each other, will coordinate particularly at the time of declaration of candidates for the elections,” a party leader said on condition of anonymity.

The upcoming weeks will be an acid test of the party’s ability to keep its flock together, especially when Amarinder has floated an outfit to contest the polls along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal’s breakaway faction.