Congress plotted Ludhiana blast to divert attention from govt’s failure: SAD

Accusing the Congress of plotting the Ludhiana court blast, former cabinet minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said it was a plan to divert the attention from the failure of Punjab government ahead of the assembly elections.

Claiming that it was a politically motivated incident during a press conference at his residence on Friday, Grewal said the police have revealed the involvement of the SFJ in the blast and brother of an SJF key functionary is the chairman of Punjab Genco Ltd. Even cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa had met SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in an event in England few years back, Grewal said, adding that it pointed towards the involvement of the government in the blast.

He added that the government failed to provide justice in the sacrilege cases reported in the past and was now trying to divert the attention by lodging false FIR against Bikram Majithia in drugs case and Ludhiana blast incident.

Different statements were issued by chief minister Charanjit Channi, PPCC president Navjot Sidhu, home minister Sukhjinder Randhwa and DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya after the blast. Channi also tried to blame the SAD for the blast, he added.

Akali leader Harish Rai Dhanda said that role of MLA Simarjit Singh Bains should also be probed in the blast as hearing of the rape case against him was scheduled on the day of blast.

‘Cong responsible for Golden Temple sacrilege’

Grewal also alleged that the Congress was behind the recent sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple. He accused the state government of extending protection to those behind the heinous act.

Seeks probe into ‘scams’ by Ashu

Accusing cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu of committing multi-crore scams, Grewal sought an impartial probe in the different cases of corruption, including scam worth hundreds of crore in purchase of gunny bags and increase in cash credit limit for buying paddy by ₹14,000 crore.

Ashu had been refuting such allegations in the past.