Congress protests ‘backdoor’ entries; holds mock assembly in Himachal House

The Opposition Congress on Monday created uproar in the House seeking discussion on “backdoor appointments, policy for outsourcing employees and jobs on compassionate grounds” staging a unique protest by holding a mock assembly within the assembly before staging a walkout.

As soon as the House assembled for the day’s proceedings, Congress member Ram Lal Thakur sought to know about the adjournment motion notice given by the opposition members under Rule 67.

The Speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar, denied the discussion citing a question on the same issue listed for December 15 and started to give a ruling.

Interrupting him, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the Speaker should not give a ruling without listening to the opposition members. “You should listen to at least one of the five members who have given the notice,” Agnihotri told the Speaker adding, “The Opposition needs the protection of the Speaker and he should not act partially.”

Continuing with his ruling, the Speaker said as per Rule 69 (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, not more than one matter shall be made on the same motion.

“The notice given by the members contains more than one issue,” he said.

Further, the Speaker said that as per Rule 69 (6) the motion shall not anticipate a matter, which has been previously appointed for consideration.

“A question is already listed on December 15 on the same issue. Hence, the notice stands rejected,” he ruled and announced the Question Hour.

The agitated Opposition members then moved to the well and started a mock assembly. With Ram Lal Thakur as their speaker, the mock assembly also passed several resolutions.

Later, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Ram Lal Thakur alleged that the government was running away from discussion on the important issues. He said the Opposition had sought adjournment of business of the House to discuss the ‘backdoor entries in various government departments and issues of outsourced employees and jobs on compassionate ground. He said the government was doing backdoor entries on outsourcing without following the due procedures and rules. He alleged that the appointments were being done through a Shimla-based company that belongs to the BJP and the employees through the company were not being given their dues which is a big scam.

He said the government has also failed to formulate a policy for outsourced employees.

“Also, the government had announced that if an employee dies on the last day of duty, his kin would be given a job on compassionate ground,” said Ram Lal.

He said more than 5,000 people were awaiting appointments on compassionate grounds. However, now the government is stating that appointments on the compassionate ground could be given only on 1% posts of the total vacancies. “If it was so, why did they make a promise,” asked Thakur. He also accused the Speaker of being biased, who, he said does as directed by the government.

He also questioned chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s absence from the assembly and said if he was not to attend, why did the government call the session.

Meanwhile, Jal Shakti minister condemned the behaviour of the Opposition members and alleged that it was their old tactics to disrupt the proceedings of the House.