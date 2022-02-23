Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress questions BJP over mushrooming of liquor vends in Jammu

The Congress on Wednesday strongly opposed the new transport and excise policies of the J&K administration and questioned the BJP for converting the city of temples and Jammu region into a liquor hub
Published on Feb 23, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Congress on Wednesday strongly opposed the new transport and excise policies of the J&K administration and questioned the BJP for converting the city of temples and Jammu region into a liquor hub.

Reacting sharply to recent decisions with regard to transport industry, especially the ban on commercial vehicles older than 20 years in Jammu and Srinagar cities, senior Congress leaders said that the transport industry was already suffering due to heavy taxes imposed on them and the unreasonable policies are an injustice to them.

In a joint statement, working president Raman Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and several Congress leaders, said, “While in opposition, BJP used to term it a conspiracy of Kashmiri leaders to push Jammu’s youth into alcohol addiction, but in their rule, the liquor mafia has grown by leaps and bounds,” they said.

